McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 2,132 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

VO stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $237.87. 34,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,922. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $216.62 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

