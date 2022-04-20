McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 270 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,848 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 324.0% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 106 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNH traded up $8.39 on Wednesday, reaching $546.09. 126,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,389,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $500.11 and its 200-day moving average is $473.94.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In other news, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.13.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

