McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 5,275 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,275 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 132,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 60,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 83,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,989 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.60.

NYSE:PG traded up $4.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.02. 495,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,145,945. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.36 and a 200 day moving average of $153.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $396.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $130.29 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 59,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $9,465,551.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

