McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Takes $206,000 Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 467.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,643,000 after purchasing an additional 23,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $432.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.20.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total value of $534,833.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,385.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total value of $1,015,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,510 shares of company stock worth $11,576,190. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDS stock traded up $8.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $443.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,839. The business’s fifty day moving average is $419.93 and its 200-day moving average is $435.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $316.92 and a 1-year high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

