McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the third quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 99,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% in the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 183,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,419,000 after purchasing an additional 37,557 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 855,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,517,000 after purchasing an additional 23,025 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.63. The company had a trading volume of 11,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,071. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $85.03 and a 12-month high of $109.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.90 and its 200 day moving average is $100.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

