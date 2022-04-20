Mdex Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 20th. Mdex has a market capitalization of $214.73 million and approximately $14.19 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000588 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mdex has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00046166 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,070.80 or 0.07415252 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00041056 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,413.09 or 1.00002931 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,371,443 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

