Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 11,518 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIM. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 135,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 55.1% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 266.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 153,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 111,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 24,909.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 69,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

CIM stock opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 71.47% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CIM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chimera Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

