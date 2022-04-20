Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 3,683 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.09% of California Water Service Group worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 29.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,600,000 after buying an additional 91,577 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CWT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, California Water Service Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

NYSE:CWT opened at $54.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.13. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $72.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.27.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $173.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.02%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.