Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,703,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 56,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,587,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Eversource Energy by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 803,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,685,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ES. Bank of America lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.22.

ES stock opened at $92.50 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $93.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.03%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,515 shares of company stock worth $734,010 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

