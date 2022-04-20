Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,148 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 31,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,989 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBA opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $55.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.34%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

