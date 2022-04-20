Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,345 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $65.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.46.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

