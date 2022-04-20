Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.53.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $89.55 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.32%.

Phillips 66 Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

