Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,982 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.70% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 7,039.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth about $69,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000.

Get VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

SHYD stock opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.46.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.