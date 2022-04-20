Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,679 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.11% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $8,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Shares of PGX opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

