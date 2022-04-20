Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2022

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGXGet Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,679 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.11% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $8,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Shares of PGX opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile (Get Rating)

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

