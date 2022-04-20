Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 1,143 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in International Paper by 527.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

IP opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. International Paper has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.55.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IP shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.93.

International Paper Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

