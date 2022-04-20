Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. StockNews.com raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BNP Paribas raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.45.

In other news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,908. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.06 and a 200 day moving average of $35.96.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.88%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

