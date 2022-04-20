Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,225,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,779,925,000 after acquiring an additional 177,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,127,742,000 after purchasing an additional 160,687 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,686,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,393,444,000 after purchasing an additional 42,213 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,157,296,000 after purchasing an additional 197,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,482,000 after purchasing an additional 274,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE:GS opened at $335.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.05. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $308.20 and a one year high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $113.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $18.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.