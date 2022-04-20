Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 1,231.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQR. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

EQR stock opened at $90.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.55. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $70.98 and a fifty-two week high of $93.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.62%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

