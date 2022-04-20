Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 23,494 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 284,193 shares.The stock last traded at $16.52 and had previously closed at $16.11.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MERC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mercer International from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.63.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. Mercer International had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $518.96 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts expect that Mercer International Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg acquired 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $98,252.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MERC. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Mercer International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 429,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

