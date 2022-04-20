Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.7% of Parthenon LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $86.50. The stock had a trading volume of 377,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,293,075. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.03 and its 200 day moving average is $79.81. The company has a market cap of $218.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

