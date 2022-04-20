Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Gap Up to $69.51

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.51, but opened at $73.50. Merit Medical Systems shares last traded at $70.20, with a volume of 159 shares.
A number of research firms have issued reports on MMSI. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.56 and a 200-day moving average of $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.78, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.
Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMSI)
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
