Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Gap Up to $69.51

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.51, but opened at $73.50. Merit Medical Systems shares last traded at $70.20, with a volume of 159 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMSI. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.56 and a 200-day moving average of $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.78, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.