Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mesoblast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

MESO opened at $4.13 on Friday. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $537.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 3.17.

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a negative net margin of 982.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mesoblast will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESO. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Mesoblast by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after buying an additional 527,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mesoblast by 347.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 179,499 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mesoblast by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 43,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesoblast (Get Rating)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.