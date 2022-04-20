Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Shares Up 6.2%

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. 4,958 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 3,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64.

About Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO)

Microwave Filter Company, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets.

