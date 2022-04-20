MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.00

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.00 and traded as high as $32.38. MidWestOne Financial Group shares last traded at $31.66, with a volume of 27,931 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market cap of $510.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.05 million during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 31.70%. Equities analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 87.5% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 152,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

