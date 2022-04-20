Mina (MINA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $77.83 Million

Mina (MINA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $2.52 or 0.00006037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $1.18 billion and $77.83 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mina has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 468,393,943 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

