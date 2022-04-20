Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Market Cap Reaches $9.66 Million

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $9.66 million and approximately $60,503.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $23.43 or 0.00056462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00046141 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,072.08 or 0.07403380 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00041587 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,518.92 or 1.00056188 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 412,418 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

