Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of MFG opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67. Mizuho Financial Group has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,807,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,335,000 after purchasing an additional 973,496 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 64,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 42,843 shares during the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

