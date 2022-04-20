Mizuho Lowers Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $250.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $290.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.19% from the company’s current price.

SYNA has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Synaptics in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.08.

SYNA opened at $163.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $114.05 and a 52 week high of $299.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.90 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in Synaptics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Synaptics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Synaptics by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

