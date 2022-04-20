Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 11,860 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 678.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 274.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRF traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.24. 2,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,805. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.45. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $154.12 and a twelve month high of $176.73.

