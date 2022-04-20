Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,790 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 291.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,400,000 after acquiring an additional 33,585 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,394,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GS stock traded up $8.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $344.27. The stock had a trading volume of 53,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,170. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $308.20 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $116.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.76. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $18.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

