Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.73.

FIS traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.20. The company had a trading volume of 32,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,107,160. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.25, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.07.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 276.47%.

About Fidelity National Information Services (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.