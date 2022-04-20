Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 174.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,682,000 after buying an additional 216,440 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,330,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.25.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.76. The company had a trading volume of 12,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,552. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

