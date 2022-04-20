Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in AGCO by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,771,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,776 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,567,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,552,000 after purchasing an additional 261,775 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,766,000 after acquiring an additional 18,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,119,000 after acquiring an additional 49,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 16.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 635,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,902,000 after acquiring an additional 87,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGCO traded up $2.09 on Wednesday, reaching $145.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,971. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $108.56 and a 1 year high of $158.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.30.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AGCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.91.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

