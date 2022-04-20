Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 281 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,120,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,471.75.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total transaction of $2,131,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MTD stock traded up $40.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,371.40. The company had a trading volume of 885 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,225.56 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,378.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,466.84.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

