Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $2.86 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 190.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,711 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1,260.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,657,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,450,000 after acquiring an additional 19,139,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,878 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 231.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,625,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021,673 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,178,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,925 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.82. The company had a trading volume of 208,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,910,725. The firm has a market cap of $285.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $65.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.81.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

Several analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $565,310.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 512,819 shares of company stock valued at $32,431,674. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

