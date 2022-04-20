Modera Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 263.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 6.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,222,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,630,000 after purchasing an additional 195,535 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 60.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,547,000 after buying an additional 1,208,338 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Deere & Company by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133,091 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,656,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,153,000 after purchasing an additional 32,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,520,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE traded up $4.95 on Wednesday, hitting $442.77. 40,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $398.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.07. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $320.50 and a fifty-two week high of $445.53. The firm has a market cap of $135.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DE. Barclays boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.94.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

