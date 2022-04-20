Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $438,000 in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,920,000 after acquiring an additional 64,816 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,854,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRI traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $136.88. 4,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.04 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.79.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.42%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.05.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

