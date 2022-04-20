Modera Wealth Management LLC Takes $464,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,649 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,966,921,000 after buying an additional 875,015 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,641,953,000 after buying an additional 902,168 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,909 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,072,500,000 after buying an additional 97,848 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $985,713,000 after buying an additional 76,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,934,249 shares of the software company’s stock worth $836,760,000 after buying an additional 129,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.84. The stock had a trading volume of 23,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,055. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $186.29 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.15 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.88 and a 200 day moving average of $255.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

