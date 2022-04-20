Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $246.92.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $3,013,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,054 shares of company stock valued at $32,154,504 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 263.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $2,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $159,563,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 19.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,753,000 after purchasing an additional 24,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $4.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.12. 3,918,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,013,954. The firm has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76. Moderna has a 1 year low of $122.01 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.85 and its 200 day moving average is $223.60.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. Moderna’s revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. Research analysts expect that Moderna will post 26.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.