Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 117,324 shares.The stock last traded at $11.20 and had previously closed at $11.22.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MNTK shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Montauk Renewables in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.88 and a beta of -1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58.

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Montauk Renewables had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 449.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 23,186 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 88.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 27,893 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 11.2% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 264,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 26,705 shares during the period. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

