Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Short Interest Update

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGRUF opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $5.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGRUF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 47 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.6 billion and approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

