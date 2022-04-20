Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Shares Bought by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,797,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,160 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 9.36% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $30,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPAA opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.67. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 1.68.

Motorcar Parts of America ( NASDAQ:MPAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.24. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $161.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MPAA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

