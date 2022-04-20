MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $126.02

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $126.02 and last traded at $126.32, with a volume of 42 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.86.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.47 and a beta of 0.93.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.38. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $410.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $3,777,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSA. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.