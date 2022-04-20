MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Short Interest Update

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the March 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

MS&AD Insurance Group stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.27. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.40.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MS&AD Insurance Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances.

