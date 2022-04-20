Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 660,500 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the March 15th total of 522,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:MYE traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,082. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $807.89 million, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.52. Myers Industries has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $23.63.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 17.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Myers Industries will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MYE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Myers Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Myers Industries news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Myers Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,794,000 after purchasing an additional 132,845 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Myers Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,250,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,210 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $41,447,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Myers Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,694,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,159,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Myers Industries by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,680,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,618,000 after purchasing an additional 138,455 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

