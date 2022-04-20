NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Short Interest Up 30.1% in March

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the March 15th total of 85,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on NanoXplore from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NanoXplore stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. NanoXplore has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

