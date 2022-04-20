National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Issues Earnings Results

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $67.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.51 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 30.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

NBHC stock opened at $39.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.15. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. National Bank has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $48.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NBHC. Zacks Investment Research cut National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBHC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 48.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in National Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

