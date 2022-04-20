National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $67.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.51 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 30.07%. National Bank’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

National Bank stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.35. 161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.15. National Bank has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $48.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. National Bank’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $456,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,885,000 after acquiring an additional 70,712 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in National Bank by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in National Bank by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter worth $4,007,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 166.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 55,437 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NBHC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on National Bank from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

