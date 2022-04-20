National Bankshares Increases Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target to C$38.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.98% from the company’s previous close.

ABX has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold to C$33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.79.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE ABX traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$31.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,577,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,856. The stock has a market cap of C$55.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$22.30 and a 52 week high of C$33.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$30.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94.

Barrick Gold ( TSE:ABX Get Rating ) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.5119924 earnings per share for the current year.

About Barrick Gold (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.