National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.38-4.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.88. National Health Investors also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.320-$4.420 EPS.

NHI opened at $54.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.14. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $74.94. The company has a quick ratio of 18.70, a current ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 37.43%. The business had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 147.54%.

NHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Health Investors by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

